Hill carried the ball eight times for 35 yards and caught all three of his targets for zero yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Titans.

Hill's 4.4 yards per carry was significantly better than Gus Edwards' 2.6 YPC, but the latter still saw more touches on the day with 17, including a 16-8 advantage in carries. The Ravens' backfield timeshare will make it difficult for either RB to make a big fantasy impact, especially in a Week 7 tilt against a Lions defense that's given up only two total touchdowns to the position through five games.