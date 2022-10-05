Hill (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he doesn't believe Hill suffered a long-term injury, though the running back is expected to miss some time. He was productive off the bench behind J.K. Dobbins the past two weeks, taking 14 carries for 105 yards against the Patriots and Bills. The Ravens have Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake for depth while Hill is unavailable.
