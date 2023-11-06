Hill had 13 carries for 40 yards in Sunday's win over the Seahawks and did not catch his lone target.

While Hill led the team in carries and played the most snaps among running backs, he finished fourth on the team in rushing yardage. Gus Edwards was strong on a per-play basis, rushing for 52 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. However, it was rookie Keaton Mitchell who stole the show and may post the biggest threat to Hill's role going forward. Mitchell took nine carries for 138 yards and a touchdown in his first significant workload of the season. Hill has been solid to this point with a 4.3 YPC average and 15 catches on 16 targets, but Mitchell's emergence Sunday could alter Baltimore's backfield calculus down the stretch. Baltimore hosts a tough Cleveland defense in Week 10.