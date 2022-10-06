Hill (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

While playing greater than a third of the snaps in both of the past two weeks and combining for 105 yards on 14 carries to go with two receptions for 12 yards in those contests, Hill has emerged as the top complement to J.K. Dobbins (chest), who made his season debut Week 3. After opening the week as a limited participant in practice, Dobbins looks on track to reprise his role as the Ravens' top back once again Sunday against the Bengals, but Hill's availability is less certain. Hill has now missed two straight practices to begin the week, so he'll almost certainly need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday to have a shot at suiting up versus Cincinnati. Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake are next up for work behind Dobbins, assuming the Ravens don't elect to immediately activate Gus Edwards (knee) from the PUP list following his return to practice this week.