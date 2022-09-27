Hill had six carries for 60 yards Sunday against the Patriots.

Despite J.K. Dobbins returning from his knee injury, Hill managed to turn in the best rushing performance of his career. He not only set a career-high in yards, but he did so while averaging 10 yards per carry. A 34-yard rush did a lot of the heavy lifting for his average, but it was a strong day from Hill nonetheless. Dobbins played just eight snaps in the second half and Hill stepped up with 22 snaps to help carry the backfield. Though Dobbins will eventually start seeing larger workloads as he rounds into form, this is a run-heavy offense that will get usage out of multiple backs. Veteran signings Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake have had minimal returns thus far, so perhaps it will be Hill who takes the No.2 role behind Dobbins while Gus Edwards is sidelined.