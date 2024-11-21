Hill (concussion protocol) was limited at practice Thursday.

Per Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, Hill sported a non-contact pinny and a Guardian Cap while participating in Wednesday's session. The running back now has two more opportunities to practice fully as Monday night's game against the Chargers approaches, but if he's unable to completely progress through concussion protocol, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali would be in line to see added change-of-pace work versus Los Angeles behind lead back Derrick Henry.