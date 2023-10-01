Hill (foot) rushed three times for 33 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Browns.

Hill suited up after sitting out the previous game, but he got fewer touches than both Gus Edwards (15 carries, three targets) and Melvin Gordon (three carries, one target). If Gordon continues to rotate in on passing downs while Edwards and quarterback Lamar Jackson account for most of the rushing attempts, Hill will have a tough time earning enough touches to make a meaningful impact in Week 5 against the Steelers.