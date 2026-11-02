Hill rushed three times for 15 yards while catching four of eight targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bills.

Hill garnered a team-high eight targets as Baltimore saw the departure of both starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) in the first half. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards while throwing an interception in the loss, and he may be asked to start Thursday's contest against the Jaguars. Hill has now turned 24 carries into 155 yards while reeling in 17 of 25 targets for 104 yards over eight games to open the 2026 campaign.