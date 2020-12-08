Hill is active alongside running backs J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards for Tuesday's game versus Dallas.
Hill saw double-digit offensive snaps for the first time in 2020 last week against Pittsburgh and had 11 touches for 40 yards, but he should return to a minor offensive role with Ingram and Dobbins clear from COVID-19. Hill had only one touch in six games during 2020 before working as the change-of-pace option behind Edwards in Week 12.
