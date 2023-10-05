Hill (foot/hamstring) remained limited in Thursday's practice, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hill played just seven snaps in last week's win over the Browns, as Gus Edwards was in on 40 offensive plays as the lead back. Hill is averaging a mediocre 3.8 yards per carry on the year, totaling 22-83-2 as a rusher in three games. Back-to-back limited practices should put Hill in line to play Sunday against the Steelers.