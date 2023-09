Hill (foot) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

After splitting carries with Gus Edwards in the Ravens' Week 2 win over Cincinnati, Hill sat out this past Sunday's loss to the Colts, then missed practice Wednesday. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Hill approaches this Sunday's game against the Browns with an injury designation, but if available, he'll presumably continue to work in a timeshare with Edwards.