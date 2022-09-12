Hill had two carries for four yards and reeled in both of his targets for seven yards Sunday against the Jets.

Baltimore didn't have J.K. Dobbins available Sunday so it turned to a committee against the Jets, using three running backs. Kenyan Drake saw the bulk of the carries with 11 of the 15 running back carries while Hill and Mike Davis saw two carries apiece. It's not an encouraging sign for Hill that he was so quickly surpassed on the depth chart by the recently acquired Drake. It's also noteworthy that Baltimore only ran the ball 21 total times compared to 30 pass attempts. The Ravens host the Dolphins in Week 2.