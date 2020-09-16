site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Justice Hill: Limited Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 16, 2020
Hill (thigh) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Hill didn't practice in any capacity last week, so logging a limited session Wednesday marks a step in the right direction. If he's able to get healthy in time to face the Texans on Sunday, Hill stands to play a depth role in Baltimore's crowded backfield.
