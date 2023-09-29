Hill (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Browns.

After missing Week 3, Hill progressed from DNP Wednesday to limited Thursday and then full Friday, putting him on track to return for Sunday's divisional tilt. Gus Edwards is averaging a strong 5.0 yards per carry on 29 rushes this season while Hill has struggled badly at 2.6 YPC on 19 attempts. If anything, Edwards has closed the gap or even passed Hill on the depth chart. Neither is an inviting fantasy play against Cleveland's elite defense.