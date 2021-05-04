Hill is in good position for Baltimore's No. 3 RB spot, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The Ravens didn't sign any veteran running backs this offseason, nor did they use any of their eight draft picks on the position. That's probably a vote of confidence in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards more so than Hill, but it nonetheless puts Hill in good position for the No. 3 spot, which might just be the same role he handled late last season after Mark Ingram fell out of favor. Between the final five weeks of the regular season and two playoff games, Hill saw three carries and two targets on 35 offensive snaps, mostly handling third downs. While it isn't a role that comes with any inherent fantasy value, Hill does find himself just one injury away from a shot at more work on the ground.