Hill had five carries for 26 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Hill got back in the fold after missing two games with a hamstring injury. The Ravens also got Gus Edwards back from a knee injury and went with a committee approach as all Hill, Edwards, and Kenyan Drake reached played between 27 and 36 percent of the snaps. Hill had a fumble late in the game that could have proved costly but was otherwise effective on a per-carry basis. The Ravens face the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8.