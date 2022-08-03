Hill is making a case to crack the Ravens' 53-man roster. "He's looked quick, showing no signs of the Achilles tear that sidelined him all last season," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

With J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) still on the mend, the door has been opened for Hill to make an impression early in camp. Mike Davis and rookie Tyler Badie add competition for limited roster spots when it comes to the Baltimore backfield once Dobbins and Edwards return. Hill, who is back from his own season-ending injury, appears to be making the most of his chances thus far.