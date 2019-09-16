Hill had one carry for four yards and added one catch for 10 yards in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Mark Ingram was on the field for 46 of the Ravens' 79 plays, while Hill and Edwards each saw 16 snaps. Hill came just shy of scoring his first career touchdown on his 10-yard reception but was otherwise uninvolved in the offense for the most part. His ability as a pass-catcher should get him on the field over Gus Edwards in passing down situations when Mark Ingram needs a breather, but Hill doesn't seem to have a projectable and consistent role at this stage.