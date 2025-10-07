Ravens' Justice Hill: Minimal usage in blowout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill had a three-yard carry and a nine-yard reception on 11 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Texans.
Though the Ravens were in a catch-up script for much of the game, Hill played his fewest snaps of the season by a wide margin. The veteran had played at least 40% of the snaps in the first four weeks before bottoming out with 30% on Sunday. Opportunities dried up as a result as he had just one carry and two targets on the day. Baltimore's offense is in a tough spot as long as Lamar Jackson is sidelined and the ripple effects fall across the skill players, including Hill. The Ravens host the Rams in Week 6
