Hill had one carry for two yards and added two receptions for four yards Sunday against the Broncos.

Hill and Gus Edwards played the same number of snaps (17) but Edwards was more involved with six carries. Meanwhile, Kenyan Drake played the most snaps among the Ravens running backs and led the backfield with seven rushes for 29 yards. The offense was facing a tough matchup, but the fact remains that the team mustered just 281 total yards with Tyler Huntley at quarterback. If Jackson is out Sunday against the Steelers, the offense could be hemmed in once again.