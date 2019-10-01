Hill had two carries for eight yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Week 4 against the Browns.

The rookie's snap count bounced back to 16 after bottoming out at 11 in Week 3. He still wasn't very involved in the offense, though, as he got just four total touches. Hill's season-high for carries remains at seven, and those came in a blowout win over the Dolphins in the opener. Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Lamar Jackson all running the ball effectively leaves very little work in the backfield for Hill.