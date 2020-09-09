Hill (thigh) did not practice Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Hill finds his name on Baltimore's first injury report of the season. The change-of-pace back will hope to heal up in time for Sunday's season opener against the Browns.
