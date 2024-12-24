The Ravens have ruled Hill (concussion) out for Wednesday's game against the Texans.

Hill was knocked out of Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers after his head hit the turf violently when he was brought down on a 25-yard run in the second quarter. Unsurprisingly, Hill was unable to clear the five-step concussion protocol on a short week, and he'll miss his first game of the season Wednesday. With Hill sidelined, Rasheen Ali and Keaton Mitchell will be the available depth options in the backfield behind starter Derrick Henry.