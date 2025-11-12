Ravens' Justice Hill: No practice Wednesday
Hill missed Wednesday's practice with a toe injury.
Fellow running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) was a limited participant, and he'd likely take on a larger role if Hill were to miss Sunday's matchup with Cleveland. Mitchell's emergence as a change-of-pace back in recent weeks has sapped some of Hill's fantasy value, though Hill still dominates snaps in clear passing situations (and scored a TD on his lone carry last week).
