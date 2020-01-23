Ravens' Justice Hill: No room to run as rookie
Hill finished his rookie season with 58 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns while adding eight catches for 70 yards on 15 targets.
Baltimore leaned on Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards in the run game, leaving very little room for Hill most weeks. His season high in carries (10) came in a week where Ingram and Jackson were rested to get ready for the playoffs, and his second-highest total (seven) came in a blowout win over the Dolphins in the season opener. The explosiveness Hill showed in college didn't carry over right away in the NFL, either, as he managed just 3.9 YPC. Hill could be in line for a bigger role in 2020, but that would take the Ravens passing on re-signing Edwards, which seems unlikely. The Oklahoma State product does not have a clear path to production heading into the 2020 offseason.
