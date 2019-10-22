Hill had no carries or targets in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

Sunday marked a bottoming out of Hill's role in the offense as he had no touches for the first time all year and played a season-low four snaps. Hill is still active on special teams and had 21 kick return yards but he has seemingly lost his spot in the backfield rotation. Hill and the Ravens are on a bye before returning to action Nov. 11 against the Patriots.