Hill (toe) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hill is dealing with turf toe in the aftermath of the Ravens' 27-24 win over the Bengals this past Sunday, when he stepped into an expanded role sans J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) and finished with 53 total yards on 14 touches. Now missing from practice for the second day in a row to begin Week 3 prep, Hill's availability for this Sunday's game against the Colts appears to be uncertain. If Hill ends up sitting out this weekend, Gus Edwards would likely operate as the Ravens' clear top option on the ground, while Melvin Gordon and/or Kenyan Drake could be elevated from the practice squad to handle change-of-pace roles.