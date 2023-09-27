Hill (toe) isn't at practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Gus Edwards, on the other hand, is suited up for practice just three days after his early departure from a loss to Indianapolis to be evaluated for a concussion. Hill and Edwards split the workload Week 2 after J.K. Dobbins' season-ending Achilles tear in the season opener, but Hill then missed Week 3 against the Colts while recovering from turf toe. Hill appears in danger of missing another game when the Ravens travel to Cleveland this Sunday, with Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake being the alternatives if both Hill and Edwards are out.