Hill isn't at practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

No injury was reported during or after Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals, but Hill's absence Wednesday combined with the addition of Kenyan Drake to the practice squad suggests Hill is banged up. He took 14 touches for 53 yards this past Sunday, with Gus Edwards taking 10 carries for 62 yards and a TD.