Hill (foot/hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday,

Hill was nursing a foot injury heading into this past Sunday's 28-3 win over the Browns, and he appears to have picked up a hamstring injury in that game as well while receiving only three touches. Even if Hill is able to play through the injuries Sunday in Pittsburgh, he could face competition for touches behind Gus Edwards from rookie Keaton Mitchell (shoulder), who practiced in full Wednesday and had his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened.