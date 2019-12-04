Ravens' Justice Hill: One carry in win
Hill had a three-yard run during Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers.
Hill had two of his busier days of the season in Weeks 11 and 12 in blowout wins over the Texans and Rams, with many of his carries coming in the second half with the game well in hand. Those opportunities weren't available during Sunday's slugfest and it wouldn't be a surprise if the red-hot Bills keep it close against the Ravens on Sunday. Buffalo has one of the best pass defenses in the game, but -- fortunately for Hill and Baltimore's backs -- the Bills have been more generous on the ground, surrendering 4.5 yards per carry, 21st in the league.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News and notes: Will Cook be ready?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 14.
-
12/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew analyzes value for the Fantasy playoffs, picking league winners...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Waiver priority
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 14.