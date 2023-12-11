Hill recorded a 12-yard reception on two targets (30 snaps) in Sunday's win over the Rams. He did not record a carry.

Though the touches were minimal for Hill, he was on the field plenty Sunday. Baltimore clearly finds value in his versatility in terms of pass-catching, change-of-pace running, and pass-blocking, much to the chagrin of fantasy managers invested in Gus Edwards or Keaton Mitchell. In fact, Hill actually led all Ravens running backs in snap count against the Rams even though both Mitchell and Edwards had more fantasy usage. Hill has just one game since the season-opener with double-digit carries and that is unlikely to change with Mitchell and Edwards healthy. Do not mistake Hill's consistent snap count for fantasy upside.