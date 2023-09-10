Hill rushed eight times for nine yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 25-9 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Hill received an unexpected bump in opportunity after J.K. Dobbins was forced from the game with what has now been confirmed as a season-ending Achilles tendon tear. The fourth-year back took advantage of the extra touches, recording his first two touchdowns since his rookie 2019 campaign on a pair of two-yard runs in the third quarter. Given Dobbins' unavailability the rest of the way, Hill should slot into a relatively consistent complementary role behind Gus Edwards, although there's a possibility Melvin Gordon and/or Owen Wright are summoned from the practice squad ahead of a Week 2 road matchup against the Bengals.