default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hill (toe) returned to practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of the The Athletic reports.

The Ravens will release their injury report later Friday, at which point Hill's participation level will be clarified. He'll likely carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns after being unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday, though Hill may be able to avoid one if he practices without limitations Friday.

More News