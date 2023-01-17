Hill had two receptions for 10 yards in the Ravens' playoff loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

The fourth-year back had his best professional season thus far by setting a new career high in rushing yards (262) and yards per carry (5.3). It was his first year back from an Achilles injury that wiped out his 2021 campaign. Baltimore had to mix and match at running back for much of the season with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both battling different injuries and workload restrictions, and Hill performed ably when called upon. Hill and fellow veteran Kenyan Drake will be unrestricted free agents this offseason, but the club could entertain bringing one of them back to serve as the third running back. If Hill does not return to the Ravens, he could still draw some interest from teams on the open market after performing well this season.