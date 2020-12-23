Hill reeled in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 40-14 win against the Jaguars.

The second-year back from Oklahoma State registered his fourth catch in as many outings during Baltimore's Week 15 rout, though he remains uninvolved in the ground game. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards combined for 106 rushing yards and a TD on 23 RB carries, while Hill went without a rush attempt for the eighth time over 10 appearances this season. Hill is expected to continue contributing as a depth option Week 16 when Baltimore hosts the Giants' No. 6 rush defense.