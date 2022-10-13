Hill (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The limited showing in practice marked Hill's first on-field activity since he injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of an Oct. 2 loss to the Bills. Prior to getting hurt, Hill had been explosive in his complementary role out of the Baltimore backfield, averaging 6.6 yards on 19 carries. Despite his success through the first four weeks, Hill could soon find himself behind both top back J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards (knee) on the depth chart. Edwards was designated for return from the PUP list Oct. 5 and could be cleared to make his season debut as soon as this Sunday against the Giants if the Ravens are comfortable with the health of his surgically repaired knee.