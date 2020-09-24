site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Justice Hill: Practicing fully
RotoWire Staff
Sep 24, 2020
5:53 pm ET 1 min read
Hill (thigh) practiced fully Thursday.
Hill is healthy enough to suit up Monday night against the Chiefs, however he's behind Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins in the
Ravens' backfield pecking order and is thus off the fantasy radar as long as that context doesn't change. More News
