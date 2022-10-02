Hill is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to a hamstring injury, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Hill was productive prior to Sunday's second-half departure, rushing eight times for 45 yards. If he's forced to miss additional time, Mike Davis will likely see an increased role in the backfield behind starter J.K. Dobbins.
