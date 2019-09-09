Hill had seven carries for 27 yards in his NFL debut on Sunday against the Dolphins.

The rookie was third in the pecking order for carries Sunday, with Mark Ingram (14 carries) and Gus Edwards (17 carries) seeing considerably more work. Hill also did not factor into the passing game, seeing zero targets over his 23 snaps. Though Hill possesses the best big-play ability in this backfield and should see his role expand as the season progresses, it seems as though the Ravens trust Ingram and Edwards to handle the bulk of the backfield work for now.