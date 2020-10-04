Hill (thigh) is on the active roster for the Week 4 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Hill hasn't taken the field all season after dealing with a thigh injury for the first two weeks and ending up as a healthy scratch in Week 3. That changes Sunday against the Washington Football Team, though it's admittedly unclear what, if any, role the second-year back might have on the offense (or if he'll be limited to special teams). Hill still presumably will have to work behind Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards in terms of the pecking order for carries.