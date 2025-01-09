Hill (concussion) does not carry an injury designation on Thursday's practice report and will be available for Saturday's wild-card round matchup against the Steelers.

Hill, who missed Baltimore's final two regular-season games, has now fully cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. He'll be available to contribute out of the backfield behind Derrick Henry during Saturday's game against the Steelers, as well as to field kick returns. Across 15 regular-season appearances, Hill rushed 47 times for 228 yards and one touchdown. He also secured a career-high 48 of 51 targets for 383 yards and another three scores.