Hill made the Ravens' initial 53-man roster and is looking to make an impact in Year 4, Todd Karpovich of Sports Illustrated reports.

Hill missed the entire 2021 season due to an Achilles injury but showed burst during training camp and could emerge as a viable option to begin the 2022 campaign. J.K. Dobbins (knee) has returned to practices and has a chance to play in Week 1, but the Ravens will be without Gus Edwards (knee) for at least four games, leaving Hill, Mike Davis and recently signed Kenyan Drake as the top healthy options. If Dobbins isn't able to play Sunday, Davis would likely step up as the starter, but given Hill's familiarity with the team, he could operate as the No. 2 running back in Baltimore's run-heavy attack against the Jets.