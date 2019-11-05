Hill had three carries for seven yards Sunday against the Patriots.

After seeing his usage bottom out in Seattle, Hill got himself slightly more involved in the offense coming off the bye against New England. He played five snaps and got work on three of those plays, though Hill was ineffective on those runs as he averaged just 2.3 yards per carry. Hill hasn't played more than seven snaps in any game this season and has has played five-or-less snaps in four of his last five outings.