Hill (foot) wasn't present for practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The Ravens officially list Hill as having a foot injury, but Hensley previously suggested that the running back is dealing with a toe issue. Friday's injury report will clarify whether Hill has a chance to play Sunday against the Colts, but if he's out or limited this weekend, Gus Edwards would likely start the contest, with practice squad members Melvin Gordon and/or Kenyan Drake candidates to handle complementary backfield work.