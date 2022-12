Hill rushed once for three yards and caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Browns.

Hill, who received 24 offensive snaps this past weekend in Cleveland, saw the same amount of plays as fellow running back J.K. Dobbins (24) and also out-snapped Gus Edwards (11). The 25-year-old will likely continue splitting backfield reps when Baltimore hosts the Falcons on Saturday.