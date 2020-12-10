Hill had a four-yard reception on one target Tuesday against Dallas.
Baltimore getting both J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram back in the mix had a direct impact on Hill's playing time as he saw just six offensive snaps. The role Hill saw against the Cowboys was in line with how he has been used for every game outside of the Pittsburgh matchup in Week 12, which was his only outing with double-digit snaps on offense. Hill will remain an ancillary part of the Ravens' ground game as long as Dobbins, Ingram, and Gus Edwards are healthy and available.
