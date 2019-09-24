Hill had one carry for one yard Sunday against the Chiefs and did not catch any of his three targets.

The rookie's snap count has dropped each week since the season opener, bottoming out at just 11 on offense Sunday. Hill only had one carry and was unable to do anything with it while the likes of Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards had no problem running on the Chiefs defense, averaging 6.4 and 7.6 YPC, respectively. Edwards' strong day is particularly worrisome for Hill as it now appears that the rookie is clearly the No. 3 back in this offense. Hill and the Ravens will host the Browns in Week 4.