Hill had 12 carries for 60 yards and added five catches for 20 yards in 12 games this season.

Hill's already-minimal role evaporated in his second season as he dropped from 58 carries for 225 yards and two scores as a rookie to 12 carries for 60 yards in 2020. His snaps dropped from 193 to 73 as well. Rookie J.K. Dobbins has cemented himself as the primary ball carrier for Baltimore and the combo of Gus Edwards and quarterback Lamar Jackson take up most of the other carries. Even if Mark Ingram is gone next season, Hill doesn't appear to have a path to playing time in Baltimore entering his third year with the team.