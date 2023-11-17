Hill had one carry for one yard and one catch for six yards on 13 snaps against the Bengals.
As many expected with Keaton Mitchell's emergence, Hill's role in the offense is taking a significant cut. Hill has played 13 snaps in each of the last two games with four combined touches. Mitchell and Gus Edwards appear to be Baltimore's primary backs going forward, leaving Hill to play a reserve role.
More News
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Handles two carries in loss•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: High snap count, low production Sunday•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Ties for team receiving lead•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Limited to five touches•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Held in check in Week 6 win•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Finds end zone in Week 5•